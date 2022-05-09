Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Leonard Wood investigating death of woman; man in custody

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One man is in custody following the death of a woman in Pulaski County.

According to a news release, officials were called to the area of Skyview Drive Sunday afternoon after they got a call requesting a well being check on a woman.

When police got there, they were not able to make contact with the female. Police eventually were able to get in through a window where they found the woman dead.

The investigation has been turned over to the Military Criminal Investigation Division.

