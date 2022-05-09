ON YOUR SIDE: Gas prices rising around the Ozarks; Here’s how to save

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Gas prices are rising around the Ozarks, and according to AAA, the rise isn’t slowing down.

Some are turning to different ways to save, including hypermiling. Hypermiling is doing small things to get your car’s best miles per gallon. Experts say small changes could save you from 10-20% at the pump.

“Not jack rabbiting which is simply speeding up and slowing down to get around traffic to beat the light,” says Nick Chabarria, a Spokesperson for AAA. “Because we know in the long run that traffic flow, you’re usually not going to end up further ahead than if you were maintaining a steady speed.”

Other ways to save include:

-Make sure your tire pressure is where it should be

-Doing routine maintenance on your car

-And cleaning your car out to make sure you’re not weighing it down even more.

The average gas price in Missouri, according to AAA, sits at $3.90 a gallon.

