Advertisement

ON YOUR SIDE: Gas prices rising around the Ozarks; Here’s how to save

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Gas prices are rising around the Ozarks, and according to AAA, the rise isn’t slowing down.

Some are turning to different ways to save, including hypermiling. Hypermiling is doing small things to get your car’s best miles per gallon. Experts say small changes could save you from 10-20% at the pump.

“Not jack rabbiting which is simply speeding up and slowing down to get around traffic to beat the light,” says Nick Chabarria, a Spokesperson for AAA. “Because we know in the long run that traffic flow, you’re usually not going to end up further ahead than if you were maintaining a steady speed.”

Other ways to save include:

-Make sure your tire pressure is where it should be

-Doing routine maintenance on your car

-And cleaning your car out to make sure you’re not weighing it down even more.

The average gas price in Missouri, according to AAA, sits at $3.90 a gallon.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Welcome to Summer
Carman Deck/Missouri Dept. of Corrections
State of Missouri executes man for killing couple in 1996
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Melanie Spencer booking photo
Rogersville, Mo. woman who recorded shooting death of her boyfriend sentenced to 20 years
Invasive plant spreads across the Ozarks.
Watch for Poison Hemlock as it can harm your kids and animals

Latest News

Mosquito breeding is predicated on two factors...standing water and warmer temperatures...so...
Last week’s floods combined with this week’s higher temperatures is perfect storm for mosquito breeding
Students and staff at Wilson’s Creek Intermediate School celebrated an academic award on Monday.
Missouri Gov. Parson celebrates academic honor for Springfield school
Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Welcome to Summer
Missouri Gov. Parson celebrates academic honor for Springfield school
Hiker from Springfield, Mo. dies after fall along the Buffalo National River