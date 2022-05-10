City of Springfield asks for spending suggestions for federal money to assist the homeless

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield wants your thoughts on spending federal funds to assist the homeless population.

The city will make the HOME-ARP allocation plan available for public review on May 16. The city scheduled a public hearing for May 24 at 6 p.m. in the Busch Municipal Building.

The money will help families who are homeless or at risk. It will also go toward domestic violence programs, rental assistance, support services, and shelter options. The city says it reached out to multiple organizations working with homeless people.

“They were really significant ratifying the selection of the scores we got,” said Bob Jones of the city of Springfield’s Planning Development Dept. “They came back and said those are the two ends of the spectrum we need we need places to take them off the street, and then on the other end, we have to have affordable rent and places to take them off their feet through the shelter and the support services that are provided and the shelter operations.”

If you want to give further feedback, you can sign up to speak at the city council meeting on June 13.

