Advertisement

City of Springfield asks for spending suggestions for federal money to assist the homeless

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield wants your thoughts on spending federal funds to assist the homeless population.

The city will make the HOME-ARP allocation plan available for public review on May 16. The city scheduled a public hearing for May 24 at 6 p.m. in the Busch Municipal Building.

The money will help families who are homeless or at risk. It will also go toward domestic violence programs, rental assistance, support services, and shelter options. The city says it reached out to multiple organizations working with homeless people.

“They were really significant ratifying the selection of the scores we got,” said Bob Jones of the city of Springfield’s Planning Development Dept. “They came back and said those are the two ends of the spectrum we need we need places to take them off the street, and then on the other end, we have to have affordable rent and places to take them off their feet through the shelter and the support services that are provided and the shelter operations.”

If you want to give further feedback, you can sign up to speak at the city council meeting on June 13.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highs will reach the upper 80s and perhaps a few low 90s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A mini heat wave!
Carman Deck/Missouri Dept. of Corrections
State of Missouri executes man for killing couple in 1996
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Melanie Spencer booking photo
Rogersville, Mo. woman who recorded shooting death of her boyfriend sentenced to 20 years
Invasive plant spreads across the Ozarks.
Watch for Poison Hemlock as it can harm your kids and animals

Latest News

City of Springfield asks for spending suggestions for federal money to assist the homeless
Senator Brown discusses resolution regarding abortion.
Missouri Senate committee passes resolution if Roe v. Wade is overturned
Matthew Richard Sayger/Baxter County, Ark. Jail
Baxter County deputies arrest Indiana man following physical disturbance
WAR/Courtesy Gillioz Theatre
Street Band WAR announces concert stop in Springfield, Mo.