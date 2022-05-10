Advertisement

Greene County prosecutor files charges in deadly shooting

(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Greene Count prosecutors filed charges in a deadly shooting investigation in Springfield.

James Lee Young, Jr., faces a second-degree murder in the death of Johnny Hipol, 30, of Springfield. Young also faces a burglary charge in the case.

The shooting happened in the 2400 block of East Commercial Street on March 25. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men shot. Doctors treated and released the other victim.

Investigators say Young confronted his ex-girlfriend in the home. They say a confrontation between Young and Hipol in the house led to the shootings. Witnesses say Young left the scene in a white SUV with several people inside it.

Prosecutors say Young is a convicted felon.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

