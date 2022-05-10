Development with more than a hundred homes, apartments, commercial area coming to Republic

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - More than a hundred homes, hundreds of apartments, and a commercial area. That’s the latest development coming to the city of Republic.

The Republic City Council gave the final approval last week to re-zone 91.56 acres of undeveloped land next to U.S. 60 and Farm Road 101, just inside of Republic. Springfield-based Stenger Homes plans to build 160 single-family homes, apartments with 288 units, and a commercial area on the property.

Wilson's Valley Planned Development District area map. (City of Republic)

Wilson's Valley Planned Development District area. (City of Republic, Mo.)

“We’re seeing a lot of interest and momentum in Republic in general,” says Andrew Nelson, Republic BUILDS Administrator. “This is another example where a developer has decided to invest in an area that is relatively untouched. So we’re excited for that.”

Nelson says BUILDS has been working with Stenger Homes on the plan since late 2021. He says now that the area is re-zoned, the company is working on design plans, with work starting as soon as that is complete. He’s excited to see what else it could bring to the city.

“The more and more people we have that call Republic home, the more interest in development we’ll have,” says Nelson. “It’s kind of a back and forth between people who live here and the services that they need in the community. Retail, restaurants, things like that.”

But not everyone is excited about the project. Farm Road 103 is lined with residents who have lived in the area for years -- some of them decades. Some of them are sad to see a part of the countryside they enjoy being developed, and they have concerns about the amount of traffic there will be.

“It’s hard to say how it’s going to affect us in the end,” says resident Bill Lewis. “Obviously there’s gonna be more traffic that comes through here. Progress is progress I guess.”

“We know that things are growing, and they’re growing fast,” says resident Stanley Thompson. “Our main concern is the traffic it’s gonna bring to the area. And I suppose even crime picking up because there will be a lot more people.”

Nelson explains the project is being done in phases and could take a couple of years to fully complete. He also says Stenger Homes will put in the roads and utilities needed for the development. He says no tax incentives were given to the company for the project.

