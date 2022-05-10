Discovery Center celebrates the grand opening of its Discovery School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Discovery Center in Springfield cut the ribbon on the Discovery School.

The school first opened its doors during the pandemic. It provides kids from kindergarten to 8th grade with a well-rounded education driven by experiences in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The program accommodated 20 students. The school expanded its capacity in hopes of meeting demand.

