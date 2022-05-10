Advertisement

FDA may move up timeline for young children’s COVID-19 vaccine

Children younger than 5 could soon be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Children younger than 5 could soon be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.(MGN Online / SELF Magazine / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Children younger than 5 could soon be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA said the authorization could come before the target of late June.

A spokesperson said the process has taken longer than some expected because it’s a “complex submission” compared to others, including a unique trial period when multiple variants were in circulation.

And because it’s for small children, he said they are under a strong microscope.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only about 35% of children 5 to 11 who are eligible have gotten vaccinated.

The antiviral drug, Remdesivir, can now be given to children as young as 28 days. (CNN, PFIZER)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record or near record highs are forecast this week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Welcome to Summer
Carman Deck/Missouri Dept. of Corrections
State of Missouri executes man for killing couple in 1996
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Melanie Spencer booking photo
Rogersville, Mo. woman who recorded shooting death of her boyfriend sentenced to 20 years
Invasive plant spreads across the Ozarks.
Watch for Poison Hemlock as it can harm your kids and animals

Latest News

Ex-officer dead, inmate captured after chase in Indiana
Odesa, the vital Black Sea port, has increasingly been bombarded in recent days. Ukrainian...
Russia pounds Ukraine’s vital port of Odesa, Mariupol plant
Police described the 2-year-old boy's injuries as “severe lacerations to lower extremities,...
Toddler injured when father accidentally backs mower over him
Investigators looking into the incident say all the information points to it having been a...
Father accidentally backed over toddler with lawnmower, police say