Baxter County deputies arrest Indiana man following physical disturbance

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Baxter County deputies arrested an Indiana man accused of a physical disturbance at a home Monday evening.

Matthew Richard Sayger faces several charges:

* Battery in the First Degree - FelonyAggravated Assault on Law Enforcement Officer (2 counts)

* FeloniesTerroristic Threatening in the First Degree - FelonyAssault on Family or Household Member in the Third Degree

* MisdemeanorEndangering the Welfare of a Minor in the Third Degree

* MisdemeanorRefusal to Submit to Arrest

* MisdemeanorDriving While Intoxicated - MisdemeanorDisorderly Conduct

* MisdemeanorRefusal to Submit to a Chemical Test

* MisdemeanorOpen Alcohol Container in Vehicle - Misdemeanor

Investigators say they responded to the home on Oak Valley Lane at 7:50 p.m. While en route, deputies say they came across two separate victims from the incident headed to a hospital. One victim had apparent serious injuries to his face. Emergency crews later transported the victim to a Little Rock hospital.

Deputies arrested Sayger as he was leaving the residence. They say during the arrest, he threatened them with a golf club. Deputies say while en route to the Baxter County Detention Center, Sayger stated several times he wanted to kill the victim and that he “should have just shot him.”

A judge set a bond for Sayger at $75,000.

