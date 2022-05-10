Advertisement

Missouri renews call for national convention on term limits

(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The GOP-led Missouri Legislature on Tuesday renewed a call for a national convention to add congressional term limits to the U.S. Constitution.

The House voted 82-66 in favor of the resolution, narrowly passing it despite bipartisan opposition.

Supporters of term limits said they prevent legislators from holding on to power for too long.

Bipartisan critics argued that term-limited legislators lack institutional knowledge, giving lobbyists and other political insiders more influence.

Missouri lawmakers initially called for a national convention on congressional term limits in 2018. That resolution was set to expire in 2023.

A convention won’t happen unless legislatures in two thirds of all states join the call, and any amendments that came out of a convention would need to be approved by three fourths of all legislatures.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highs will reach the upper 80s and perhaps a few low 90s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A mini-heat wave!
Carman Deck/Missouri Dept. of Corrections
State of Missouri executes man for killing couple in 1996
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Melanie Spencer booking photo
Rogersville, Mo. woman who recorded shooting death of her boyfriend sentenced to 20 years
Invasive plant spreads across the Ozarks.
Watch for Poison Hemlock as it can harm your kids and animals

Latest News

Rhonda Sprague faces first-degree assault and armed criminal action charges.
Ozark County deputies arrest woman in shooting
Highs will reach the upper 80s and perhaps a few low 90s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A mini-heat wave!
First Alert Weather: Warmer weather leading to storm chances later in the week
Image showing Ted Drewes
Ted Drewes hit by burglars overnight