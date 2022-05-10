Advertisement

Ozark County deputies arrest woman for shooting 2

Rhonda Sprague faces first-degree assault and armed criminal action charges.
Rhonda Sprague faces first-degree assault and armed criminal action charges.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman wanted for shooting two people in the Caney Mountain area.

The shootings happened on Friday night. Investigators say the two victims were bystanders after an altercation between Sprague, her son, and his girlfriend. Deputies found both victims with gunshot wounds. Emergency crews airlifted one of the victims to a hospital.

Witnesses say Sprague had been drinking and mad about everything.

