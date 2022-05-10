Ozark County deputies arrest woman for shooting 2

GAINESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman wanted for shooting two people in the Caney Mountain area.

Rhonda Sprague faces first-degree assault and armed criminal action charges.

The shootings happened on Friday night. Investigators say the two victims were bystanders after an altercation between Sprague, her son, and his girlfriend. Deputies found both victims with gunshot wounds. Emergency crews airlifted one of the victims to a hospital.

Witnesses say Sprague had been drinking and mad about everything.

