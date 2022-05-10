Advertisement

Phelps County deputy involved in shooting with a suspect

(Source: KSLA News 12)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that involved a Phelps County deputy.

The deputy responded to the 600 block of South Bishop Avenue in Rolla Monday morning. Investigators have not said why they responded or what led to the shooting. Officers began life-saving measures immediately after the shooting. Emergency crews airlifted the suspect to University Hospital in Columbia.

Investigators have not released the suspect’s identity in the shooting.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record or near record highs are forecast this week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Welcome to Summer
Carman Deck/Missouri Dept. of Corrections
State of Missouri executes man for killing couple in 1996
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Melanie Spencer booking photo
Rogersville, Mo. woman who recorded shooting death of her boyfriend sentenced to 20 years
Invasive plant spreads across the Ozarks.
Watch for Poison Hemlock as it can harm your kids and animals

Latest News

More than 21 million dollars has been allocated for public education in Missouri...and a...
Why some Missouri school districts will not receive money to raise teacher pay
Record or near record highs are forecast this week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Welcome to Summer
Mosquito breeding is predicated on two factors...standing water and warmer temperatures...so...
Last week’s floods combined with this week’s higher temperatures is perfect storm for mosquito breeding
Students and staff at Wilson’s Creek Intermediate School celebrated an academic award on Monday.
Missouri Gov. Parson celebrates academic honor for Springfield school