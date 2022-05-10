Phelps County deputy involved in shooting with a suspect

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that involved a Phelps County deputy.

The deputy responded to the 600 block of South Bishop Avenue in Rolla Monday morning. Investigators have not said why they responded or what led to the shooting. Officers began life-saving measures immediately after the shooting. Emergency crews airlifted the suspect to University Hospital in Columbia.

Investigators have not released the suspect’s identity in the shooting.

