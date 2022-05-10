Investigators say a pursuit led up to deadly crash Friday near Branson West, Mo.

REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) - New details emerged involving a crash killing two Friday, including a driver.

Marty Wright, 32, of Kansas City, Mo., and Nancy Branham, 79, of Reeds Spring, Mo., died in the crash on Friday afternoon on Missouri 13 near Reeds Spring.

Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels says his deputies were looking for a car driven by Wright after police responded to a robbery at the Tanger Outlet Mall. Two deputies spotted the vehicle in question, driving as they describe “erratically” down the highway.

“My officers tell me he would’ve attempted a traffic stop based on the driving that he saw,” Sheriff Daniels says.

The deputies attempted to pull him over but a pursuit began. They reached speeds close to 100 miles per hour.

“Observations from the deputy was before the pursuit even started the safety of the other motorists were in jeopardy based on how the guy was driving,” Sheriff Daniels says.

Witnesses say that Wright crossed over into the southbound lane during the pursuit, heading the wrong direction. Soon after the deputies were told to call off the pursuit, Wright crashed into Branham’s car at Missouri 13 and State Highway 248. Wright died at the scene. Branham died from injuries at a local hospital. The driver of Branham’s car suffered critical injuries.

The Taney County Sheriff’s office did confirm they are currently doing an internal investigation following this incident.

