Southern Stone County Fire Protection District celebrates opening of its new Station 2 Tuesday

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) -The Southern Stone County Fire District opened its new Station 2 Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting and open house.

The station’s original completion date was the end of 2021. Supply shortages pushed the opening pushed back. Southern Stone County Fire Chief Keith Wolven says the station is a step in the growth and progress of this community.

“With this station, we tried to design it for today and for the future,” said Chief Wolven. “We built enough room. We think it’ll run us for quite a while.”

The chief says the new station will also allow the district to expand its career firefighters, which will help with the increased call volume.

”This area, specifically around Kimberling city, is getting bigger and having more and more calls,” Chief Wolven said. “This was the next logical step within Southern Stone County Fire District to put another station.”

The front half of the station will house the fire trucks. The back will be living quarters for firefighters and training and day rooms. The district also added a captain’s office, a weight room, and multiple bathrooms.

We also strictly added a decontamination room for if we get a nastier call, there’s a room dedicated to decontaminating our personnel and gear,” said Chief Wolven.

Stone County’s Brady Reeves says he thinks the new location will significantly benefit the community.

”Now response times will be a lot shorter, and they’ll be able to get to any accidents, any fires or mishaps pretty quickly,” said Reeves.

Reeves says adding more in-house firefighters is reassuring.

”They’re right there. They don’t have to drive through traffic to get to the station,” he said. “They can get the trucks up and running and going and get there a lot sooner.“

”It is here for you all. It is here to serve the community,” said Chief Wolven.

He says the new station 2 has replaced one of the oldest buildings in the district.

