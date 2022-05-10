Street Band WAR announces concert stop in Springfield, Mo.
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The original street band, WAR, will perform in Springfield this summer.
The multi-platinum band will play at the Gillioz Theatre on June 30. WAR’s long list of hits includes ”Low Rider,“ ”The World Is A Ghetto,” “Why Can’t We Be Friends,” “The Cisco Kid,” and many more.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 13. You can call (417) 863-9491 or online at Gillioz.org.
