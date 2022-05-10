Advertisement

WATCH: Two homes collapse into the ocean

Rodanthe home falls in Atlantic Ocean
By WITN Web Team and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RODANTHE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – Two homes collapsed on the Outer Banks in North Carolina Tuesday due to a coastal low.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore said the homes were just two apart on Ocean Drive in Rodanthe.

Both homes were unoccupied, according to a news release obtained by WITN.

The beach along Ocean Drive has been closed to protect people from the fallen homes and more homes in the area that could collapse.

This is the second house to collapse on Tuesday in Rodanthe.
This is the second house to collapse on Tuesday in Rodanthe.(Cape Hatteras National Seashore)

People have been encouraged to stay away from the beach in this area.

Another house on Ocean Drive fell in February, causing debris to spread throughout the beach.

The homeowner organized a cleanup where much of the debris was removed, and efforts are ongoing.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore says they will work closely with the homeowners of Tuesday’s fallen homes to plan beach cleanups.

