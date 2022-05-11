Active landslide forming in Sunrise Beach, Mo.

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County officials ask residents to stay away from an active landslide.

The active landslide happened on Wilbus Drive near Sunrise Beach. Leaders with the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District met with Camden County Road and Bridge representatives, Camden County Emergency Management, the development owner, one of the area’s residents, and an engineer brought in by Camden County. A drone gave emergency crews a better view of the damage. They believe it will require remediation.

Road crews are exploring options to provide secondary access to the area for the residents affected.

The Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District will monitor the situation. It will stay in contact with Camden County Emergency Management regarding updates and further action.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.