Advertisement

Active landslide forming in Sunrise Beach, Mo.

A landslide in Camden County has formed.
A landslide in Camden County has formed.(Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District)
By Marina Silva
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County officials ask residents to stay away from an active landslide.

The active landslide happened on Wilbus Drive near Sunrise Beach. Leaders with the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District met with Camden County Road and Bridge representatives, Camden County Emergency Management, the development owner, one of the area’s residents, and an engineer brought in by Camden County. A drone gave emergency crews a better view of the damage. They believe it will require remediation.

Road crews are exploring options to provide secondary access to the area for the residents affected.

The Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District will monitor the situation. It will stay in contact with Camden County Emergency Management regarding updates and further action.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s to around 90°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The hot streak continues
Carman Deck/Missouri Dept. of Corrections
State of Missouri executes man for killing couple in 1996
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Melanie Spencer booking photo
Rogersville, Mo. woman who recorded shooting death of her boyfriend sentenced to 20 years
Invasive plant spreads across the Ozarks.
Watch for Poison Hemlock as it can harm your kids and animals

Latest News

Sections of National Avenue and Battlefield will be repaved from late May until early July....
Traffic Alert: National, Battlefield repaving projects about to begin
Officers responded to the strip mall at 3305 South Campbell around 10:20 a.m.
Driver crashes into Great Clips in Springfield; child injured
Child suffered injuries after car crashes into Springfield business
May is national water safety awareness month. Jumping into the pool or lake on a hot day can be...
ON YOUR SIDE: How to stay safe swimming
TRAFFIC ALERT: City of Springfield beginning repaving projects for National Avenue, Battlefield Road