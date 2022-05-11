Advertisement

Assault investigation underway at Willard Middle School

Willard Middle School
Willard Middle School(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) -An investigation is underway into an assault at the Middle School in Willard. The district sent the following email to parents Tuesday night confirming that an assault took place.

“There was an assault today, Tuesday, May 10 at the Middle School. Please note, that the school district is working with appropriate law enforcement with their investigation and will take appropriate disciplinary action. As we are not legally allowed to go into extensive details, we ask for your patience in this matter. As a District, it is our continued mission to serve our students and provide them with the best and safest educational environment possible.

We thank you all for your understanding and patience as we navigate these difficult times in all of education.”

We’ll follow this story as more information becomes available.

