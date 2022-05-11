Bubbles fill fountain at Park Central Square

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Possible prank? The Public Works Department investigated bubbles found in a fountain in downtown Springfield.

Crews found the bubbles in the Park Central Square fountain Wednesday morning. The city says someone poured a substance into the fountain creating the bubbles.

Crews will determine if that substance did not damage the fountain.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.