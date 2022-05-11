Bubbles fill fountain at Park Central Square
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Possible prank? The Public Works Department investigated bubbles found in a fountain in downtown Springfield.
Crews found the bubbles in the Park Central Square fountain Wednesday morning. The city says someone poured a substance into the fountain creating the bubbles.
Crews will determine if that substance did not damage the fountain.
