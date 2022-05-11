Crane, Mo. man dies in crash in Lawrence County
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEAR MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash killing a man from Crane, Mo.
Earnestine Smith, 77, died in the crash Tuesday afternoon on Route T near Marionville.
Investigators say Smith’s Ford Focus struck a stopped vehicle, hit a utility pole, and overturned. He died at the scene.
