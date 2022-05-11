Advertisement

Crane, Mo. man dies in crash in Lawrence County

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash killing a man from Crane, Mo.

Earnestine Smith, 77, died in the crash Tuesday afternoon on Route T near Marionville.

Investigators say Smith’s Ford Focus struck a stopped vehicle, hit a utility pole, and overturned. He died at the scene.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s to around 90°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The hot streak continues
Carman Deck/Missouri Dept. of Corrections
State of Missouri executes man for killing couple in 1996
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Melanie Spencer booking photo
Rogersville, Mo. woman who recorded shooting death of her boyfriend sentenced to 20 years
Invasive plant spreads across the Ozarks.
Watch for Poison Hemlock as it can harm your kids and animals

Latest News

Possible prank? The Public Works Department is investigating why a fountain in downtown...
Bubbles fill fountain at Park Central Square
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Police seek information identifying a carjacking suspect in Springfield, Mo.
POSSIBLE PRANK? Bubbles fill fountain at Park Central Square
Authorities in north Arkansas, including the Newton County Sheriffs Office, are investigating...
North Arkansas authorities investigate guide services after hiking death near Buffalo National River