CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County burglary suspect?

Springfield police say 59-year-old Michael Kevin Franklin is also a suspect in assaults and sex offenses.
By Maria Neider
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Michael Kevin Franklin, 59
Michael Kevin Franklin, 59(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for a fugitive they say has a history of violence. Officers want the public to keep an eye out for 59-year-old Michael Kevin Franklin. He’s wanted for skipping court on a property damage charge. Franklin is also charged with burglary in Greene County.

Detectives say he’s a suspect in assaults, sex offenses, trespassing and stealing. We’re told White could be in the Ozark area. If you see this man, do not confront him. Call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Franklin’s arrest.

