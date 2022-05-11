CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County burglary suspect?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Michael Kevin Franklin, 59 (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for a fugitive they say has a history of violence. Officers want the public to keep an eye out for 59-year-old Michael Kevin Franklin. He’s wanted for skipping court on a property damage charge. Franklin is also charged with burglary in Greene County.

Detectives say he’s a suspect in assaults, sex offenses, trespassing and stealing. We’re told White could be in the Ozark area. If you see this man, do not confront him. Call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Franklin’s arrest.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.