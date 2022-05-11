Advertisement

Do Good With Daniel: Community Car Giveaway

Daniel Posey shows the Springfield team-up that surprised two families in need of a car.
By Daniel Posey
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community Partnership of the Ozarks and Springfield Dream Center teamed up with Crash Champions of Springfield to put a much needed set of car keys in the hands of two families.

Daniel Posey takes you to the reveal party attended by the families, business managers, nonprofit representatives, and Springfield Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors.

Kevin Cross, one of the car recipients, shared his excitement about receiving a reliable car after being forced to cut back in many ways.

Greg Thomas and Cheryl Shumake of Crash Champions also talked about how this giveaway marks the first of its kind nationwide.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

