Do Good With Daniel: Community Car Giveaway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community Partnership of the Ozarks and Springfield Dream Center teamed up with Crash Champions of Springfield to put a much needed set of car keys in the hands of two families.

Daniel Posey takes you to the reveal party attended by the families, business managers, nonprofit representatives, and Springfield Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors.

It’s kind of like Christmas in April.

Kevin Cross, one of the car recipients, shared his excitement about receiving a reliable car after being forced to cut back in many ways.

Greg Thomas and Cheryl Shumake of Crash Champions also talked about how this giveaway marks the first of its kind nationwide.

