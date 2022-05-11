Advertisement

Driver crashes into Great Clips in Springfield; child injured

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a child suffered injuries after a driver smashed into a Great Clips in Springfield on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the strip mall at 3305 South Campbell around 10:20 a.m.

Investigators say the driver skipped over the curb, smashing through the glass windows. The vehicle ended up inside the salon.

Investigators say the child involved was injured by broken glass.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

