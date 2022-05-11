Driver crashes into Great Clips in Springfield; child injured

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a child suffered injuries after a driver smashed into a Great Clips in Springfield on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the strip mall at 3305 South Campbell around 10:20 a.m.

Investigators say the driver skipped over the curb, smashing through the glass windows. The vehicle ended up inside the salon.

Investigators say the child involved was injured by broken glass.

