Advertisement

Man with cane shot, killed while being harassed by teenagers, police say

A witness told Houston police that four girls and two boys were harassing a man outside a...
A witness told Houston police that four girls and two boys were harassing a man outside a Walmart, who swung his cane to defend himself.(KTRK via CNN Newsource)
By KTRK staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) – Police in Houston are investigating after they say a group of teenagers shot and killed a man behind a Walmart on Monday night.

A witness told police that four girls and two boys were harassing a man, who swung his cane at the teens to defend himself.

The group began to leave, but police say one of the boys turned around and shot the man in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

None of the suspects have been caught. Police don’t know their motive, as the man was not robbed.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s to around 90°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The hot streak continues
Carman Deck/Missouri Dept. of Corrections
State of Missouri executes man for killing couple in 1996
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Melanie Spencer booking photo
Rogersville, Mo. woman who recorded shooting death of her boyfriend sentenced to 20 years
Invasive plant spreads across the Ozarks.
Watch for Poison Hemlock as it can harm your kids and animals

Latest News

Officers responded to the strip mall at 3305 South Campbell around 10:20 a.m.
Driver crashes into Great Clips in Springfield; child injured
Clarence Dixon's execution is scheduled for May 11, 2022.
US Supreme Court clears way for Arizona prisoner’s execution
Just as Americans gear up for summer road trips, the price of oil remains stubbornly high.
US inflation dips from 4-decade high but still causing pain
Driver crashes into Great Clips in Springfield
Driver crashes into Great Clips in Springfield
FILE - In this July 8, 2021, photo, adjunct history professor and research associate Larry...
US identifies Native American boarding schools, burial sites