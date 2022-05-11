Advertisement

Federal authorities arrest Springfield, Mo. man in sex crimes investigation

Jason Bernard/Greene County Jail
Jason Bernard/Greene County Jail(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Federal investigators filed charges against a Springfield man in a sex crimes investigation.

Jason Benard faces a federal charge of sexual exploitation of children. He remains in the Greene County Jail.

Investigators say they found images on a computer of children ranging from four to six years old. They also interviewed a girl, 13, believed to be involved in other crimes. Investigators say the girl told them Bernard paid her for inappropriate images and videos of herself. Investigators say she even admitted to attempting to blackmail him for more money.

Investigators say Bernard admitted to purchasing sexually explicit images from minors.

