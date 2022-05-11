Advertisement

Judge sentences former Springfield gym owner in beating death of neighbor

Pavel Samsinak faces charges in a fatal fire overnight Sept. 22 in Springfield.
Pavel Samsinak faces charges in a fatal fire overnight Sept. 22 in Springfield.
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a former Springfield gym owner for the murder of his neighbor in September of 2020.

A jury found Pavel Samsinak guilty of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, arson, and tampering with evidence charges in the death of Alice Hale, 66. Greene County Becky Bothwick sentenced Samsinak to 54.5 years. He must serve 28 years before parole.

Investigators believe Samsinak and Hale argued over a property line dispute. Investigators say Samsinak beat Hale to death. They say he set fire to her home on West Lombard Street to burn any evidence. Witnesses say he watched the home burn from a nearby parking lot.

Samsinak owned Czech Us Out, a personal training gym in Springfield.

