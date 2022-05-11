Advertisement

Man charged with bringing gun inside Missouri Capitol; wanted to show Governor Parson

Alok Rohra faces unlawful possession of a weapon charge.
Alok Rohra faces unlawful possession of a weapon charge.
By Marina Silva
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A St. Louis man faces charges after investigators say he brought a gun to the Missouri Capitol Tuesday.

Alok Rohra faces unlawful possession of a weapon charge. Rohra is a convicted felon.

Investigators say Rohra brought the gun inside the Missouri Capitol. They say he told Capitol police he wanted to show it to Governor Parson. Investigators say Capitol police told him he could not bring it into the building. Police say he consented to a search of his vehicle.

Police recovered the gun, 79 rounds of ammunition, and a knife.

