Motorcyclist dies in crash in west Springfield, Mo.; police arrest second driver for possible impairment

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist died in a crash Tuesday evening in west Springfield. Police arrested the driver of a truck involved in the crash for possible impairment.

Officers responded to the crash near West Bypass and Grand.

Investigators say the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on West Bypass when the truck turned in front of it, coming from the southbound lanes. The motorcyclist hit the passenger side of the truck.

Police have not identified either driver. Police closed the road to investigate the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.