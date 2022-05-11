Ozark Empire Fair announces concert acts for KY3 Grandstand

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Empire Fair announced the lineup of concerts for the KY3 Grandstand.

The theme of the 2022 fair is “World of Wonder.” The fair runs from July 28 through August 6.

Lou Gramm kicks off the opening night of the fair. The former lead singer of the 1970s and 1980s band Foreigner plays at 7:30 p.m. on July 28. Tickets range from $15 to $35.

Rapper Vanilla Ice with special guests, the Ying Yang Twins, will play on the stage on July 29 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $25.

Christian rapper TobyMac will perform on July 31 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $35.

And the Read Southall Band with Noah Guthrie plays on August 2. Tickets range from $10 to $30.

