Ozark Empire Fair announces concert acts for KY3 Grandstand

FILE - This June 13, 2013 file photo shows Lou Gramm at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 44th...
FILE - This June 13, 2013 file photo shows Lou Gramm at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 44th annual induction and awards gala in New York. Gramm, the original singer for the classic rock band Foreigner, will miss four upcoming concerts due to illness. He and other original members of the band were set to perform with the current lineup in a show called “Foreigner Double Vision: Then And Now.” (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Empire Fair announced the lineup of concerts for the KY3 Grandstand.

The theme of the 2022 fair is “World of Wonder.” The fair runs from July 28 through August 6.

Lou Gramm kicks off the opening night of the fair. The former lead singer of the 1970s and 1980s band Foreigner plays at 7:30 p.m. on July 28. Tickets range from $15 to $35.

Rapper Vanilla Ice with special guests, the Ying Yang Twins, will play on the stage on July 29 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $25.

Christian rapper TobyMac will perform on July 31 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $35.

And the Read Southall Band with Noah Guthrie plays on August 2. Tickets range from $10 to $30.

CLICK HERE to buy tickets to any of the concerts.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

