Advertisement

PICTURES: KY3 First Alert Weather team teaches Weather School at Hammons Field

Caption
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 Meteorologists Ron Hearst and Brandon Beck taught Weather School on Wednesday.

Elementary students filled Hammons Field to learn the science aspect of weather. Several participated in experiments.

After the class, the students stayed for some afternoon baseball featuring the Springfield Cardinals vs. the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s to around 90°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The hot streak continues
Carman Deck/Missouri Dept. of Corrections
State of Missouri executes man for killing couple in 1996
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Melanie Spencer booking photo
Rogersville, Mo. woman who recorded shooting death of her boyfriend sentenced to 20 years
Invasive plant spreads across the Ozarks.
Watch for Poison Hemlock as it can harm your kids and animals

Latest News

Weather School/Hammons Field
PICTURES: KY3 First Alert Weather team teaches Weather School at Hammons Field
Officers responded to the strip mall at 3305 South Campbell around 10:20 a.m.
Driver crashes into Great Clips in Springfield; child injured
Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s to around 90°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The hot streak continues
First Alert Weather: Tracking the return of severe storm risks for the Ozarks