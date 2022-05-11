PICTURES: KY3 First Alert Weather team teaches Weather School at Hammons Field

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 Meteorologists Ron Hearst and Brandon Beck taught Weather School on Wednesday.

Elementary students filled Hammons Field to learn the science aspect of weather. Several participated in experiments.

After the class, the students stayed for some afternoon baseball featuring the Springfield Cardinals vs. the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

