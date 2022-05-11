Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash; driver arrested for drunken driving

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash Tuesday evening in west Springfield.

Steven J. Janssen, 20, of Edwardsville, Illinois, died in the crash in the area of West Bypass and Grand.

Investigators say Janssen’s Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound in the outside lane of West Bypass. Police say a 2007 Chevy Silverado driver crossed the motorcycle’s path, resulting in a collision. Police booked the driver of the truck for suspicion of DWI.

Police ask anyone with information on the crash to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.