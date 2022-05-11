Police seek information identifying a carjacking suspect in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police Department asks for help identifying a suspect in a carjacking.

The incident happened on April 30 at the Kum and Go on 2161 East Republic Road.

Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.

Investigators say the stolen vehicle is a dark blue 2011 Chevy Impala with Missouri License Plate GE2D3G. Police say the car at stickers on the rear window. The vehicle has a massive dent in the driver-side back door.

Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.

Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.

Police ask anyone with information to call 417-864-1810 to make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-8477 or p3tips.com.

