Police seek information identifying a carjacking suspect in Springfield, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police Department asks for help identifying a suspect in a carjacking.

The incident happened on April 30 at the Kum and Go on 2161 East Republic Road.

Investigators say the stolen vehicle is a dark blue 2011 Chevy Impala with Missouri License Plate GE2D3G. Police say the car at stickers on the rear window. The vehicle has a massive dent in the driver-side back door.

Police ask anyone with information to call 417-864-1810 to make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-8477 or p3tips.com.

