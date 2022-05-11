Traffic Alert: National, Battlefield repaving projects about to begin

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In anticipation of roadway resurfacing later this month, Springfield city crews will begin replacing and repairing sewer manhole covers along National Avenue starting on Thursday, May 12. Motorists should expect delays along National Avenue for the next several weeks and may want to consider an alternate north-south route until the work is complete.

The first replacement will take place in the inside, northbound lane of National Avenue at Bennett Street beginning at 6 a.m., Thursday, May 12. Crews are then expected to continue north to various manhole locations in the northbound lanes of National Avenue until they reach Kearney Street. Once at Kearney, they will turn and head south, replacing manholes located in the southbound lanes of National.

Work is expected to last approximately two days at each manhole location (weather depending). Traffic will generally be reduced to a single lane. Potential closures to turn lanes and access points at intersections can be anticipated. The public will be notified of specific impacts at locations as crews progress and details become available.

Manhole work is also planned along Battlefield Road following the completion of replacements on National. There are about 30 manholes along National that will be worked on and around five on Battlefield.

“They’re going to replace those and put a concrete pad around them that’s going to make it easier to mill up to that and have a smoother transition along those manholes,” said Project Manager Angela Nelson.

The manhole work is being conducted ahead of the upcoming Major Roadway Resurfacing Project set to repave significant portions of National Avenue and Battlefield Road. Resurfacing is anticipated to begin along National Avenue in late May (weather permitting). More details on the traffic impacts and timeline will be released when available.

City officials are asking drivers to use caution when traveling through the work zones and follow all posted signage and potential detours.

Approved by voters in 2019, the Major Roadway Resurfacing Project includes the repaving of National Avenue (between Kearney and Sunset streets) and Battlefield Road (between Golden and Freemont). The project also includes the resurfacing of Sunshine Street between Glenstone Avenue and Kansas Expressway, completed in fall of 2021.

“We expect this project will operate similarly to the resurfacing of Sunshine last fall,” Nelson said. “We expect both roadways to be complete in July.”

Contractor Blevins Asphalt plans to begin by milling and resurfacing side roads where they intersect with National Avenue. Crews will then lay asphalt in the center turn-lane first, followed by outside driving lanes, then the inside passing lanes. Once resurfacing on National Avenue is complete, the contractor will move on to Battlefield Road and proceed in a similar pattern.

“Citizens may notice small sections of the roadways that are being skipped,” Nelson pointed out. “These stretches have either recently been resurfaced or are planned for improvements in the coming years.”

Daily work is expected to begin during nighttime hours and extend into the morning, generally operating Sunday through Thursday. Motorists can expect at least one lane in each direction to be open at all times, but traffic delays along these routes should be expected.

“Obviously if you can avoid National during that time or Battlefield when we get there, it’s always best to do so,” Nelson said. “Luckily with an overlay since it is always mobile it’s not going to affect an area for too long so we’re going to get in-and-out of it pretty quick.”

The project is funded through federal Surface Transportation Block Grant (STBG) funds and the ¼-cent Capital Improvement Sales Tax. The total cost of the Major Roadway Resurfacing project is $2.9 million.

