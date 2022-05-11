Advertisement

WATCH: Good Samaritans rush in to help woman suffering medical episode in car

After a woman waiting at an intersection was seen slumped over her steering wheel, a group of good Samaritans jumped in to help her. (SOURCE: BOYNTON PD)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A group of good Samaritans were caught on camera springing into action to help a woman who was having a medical episode while driving through an intersection.

The woman was stopped at an intersection in Boynton Beach, Florida, waiting for the light to turn green when suddenly her car can be seen on the video slowly drifting into the intersection.

According to Boynton Beach police, the woman’s coworker, who was in another car, saw her slumped over the steering wheel, so she raced across the street, waving her arms to get the attention of the other people.

Seeing what was happening, several people got out of their cars and worked together to stop the woman’s moving car. One woman grabbed a dumbbell from her car, and a man used it to smash the rear passenger side window.

Another man then climbed through the window to unlock the passenger side door.

The good Samaritans then put the car in neutral and pushed it to a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot.

A nurse who was on the phone with 911 provided medical attention until the fire department arrived.

The police department said it was sharing the video to learn the identities of the strangers who came together to save the woman’s life. The department said it wants to recognize them all and meet the woman they saved.

If you know any of the people involved, the police department asks you to contact Public Information Officer Stephanie Slater at slaters@bbfl.us.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s to around 90°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The hot streak continues
Carman Deck/Missouri Dept. of Corrections
State of Missouri executes man for killing couple in 1996
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Melanie Spencer booking photo
Rogersville, Mo. woman who recorded shooting death of her boyfriend sentenced to 20 years
Invasive plant spreads across the Ozarks.
Watch for Poison Hemlock as it can harm your kids and animals

Latest News

FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during a news conference in Baton Rouge, La., on...
Louisiana governor slams bill that could jail women for abortion
Sections of National Avenue and Battlefield will be repaved from late May until early July....
Traffic Alert: National, Battlefield repaving projects about to begin
Officers responded to the strip mall at 3305 South Campbell around 10:20 a.m.
Driver crashes into Great Clips in Springfield; child injured
Child suffered injuries after car crashes into Springfield business
May is national water safety awareness month. Jumping into the pool or lake on a hot day can be...
ON YOUR SIDE: How to stay safe swimming