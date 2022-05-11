ON YOUR SIDE: How to stay safe swimming

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - May is National Water Safety Awareness Month.

Jumping into the pool or lake on a hot day can be nice, but the water can also be dangerous. Branson visitor Cherie Snyder says nothing is more important than adult supervision near the water.

“Know your kids. If they tend to be wanderers, make sure you know where they are,” said Snyder.

Snyder and her three grandkids spent the afternoon feeding ducks and enjoying the sunshine along Lake Taneycomo. She says it’s always important to pack sunscreen, life jackets, and extra floaties when getting in the water. However, it’s not the only thing you should be doing to stay safe.

”My granddaughter, Lively, is taking swimming lessons, and so is Chance (grandson), just to help their skills,” said Snyder.

Branson Rec Plex’s Business Supervisor Carlie Musser says starting swim lessons at an early age is essential because drowning is the leading cause of accidental deaths for kids between one and four.

”For some of us, it’s been a long time since we’ve been in the water,” said Musser. “There is nothing better than learning how to swim, and it’s never too late in life to learn how to swim either.”

During lessons, the staff teaches hands-only CPR. Kids will also learn how to float on their backs.

”Maybe you don’t know to swim, but maybe you know how to get out of the water or not panic in a situation where you might find yourself in too deep of water.”

Musser says you should always have flotation devices around you.

“We strongly encourage coast guard approved life jackets,” Musser said. “Those are the flotation devices we provide here at the pool.”

According to the Aquatic Safety Connection, water tests have proven that your child’s swimsuit color matters. The brighter colors, the better.

”You just have to keep your eyes on your kids because they are so fast,” said Snyder.

Musser says swimmers should never run near a body of water either. It will reduce the chance of you falling in or injuring yourself.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.