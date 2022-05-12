1 injured in plane crash near Aurora, Mo.

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says one person suffered injuries in a plane crash near Aurora.

The crash happened near U.S. 60 and Lawrence County 1200.

Investigators say the crop duster plane hit power lines before crashing. Authorities closed U.S. 60 to investigate the crash.

