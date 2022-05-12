Advertisement

1 injured in plane crash near Aurora, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says one person suffered injuries in a plane crash near Aurora.

The crash happened near U.S. 60 and Lawrence County 1200.

Investigators say the crop duster plane hit power lines before crashing. Authorities closed U.S. 60 to investigate the crash.

