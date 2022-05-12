Advertisement

Bass Pro Fishing Tips: How to use a split-shot rig

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service, shares this week’s fishing report.

Beginning May 11:

Table Rock Lake:

The lake is up 11 feet, and the fish are in 18-feet of water now, but they will move into the bushes every day. Use a spinnerbait or buzz bait around the bushes.

Stockton Lake:

The lake is up a lot, but the fish are near the old bank line, 12 to 15 feet deep. Use a shakey head or small jig.

Lake of the Ozarks:

The fish are on the beds and around the shallow side of the docks. Use a shakey head around beds and docks. There is also a topwater bite on flat rocky points with a Zara Spook.

Bull Shoals Lake:

The lake is flooded and still going up fast. Use a floating worm or weightless Sinko around brush or trees.

Link to KY3′s Fish Like a Bass Pro Contest: https://www.ky3.com/page/bass-pro-fish-like-a-bass-pro-contest/

Link to Split-Shot Rig Lure: https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/zoom-fish-doctor-4?searchTerm=zoom%20fish%20doctor?cm_soc=broadcast&type=bc|ky3|lure|051022

