Broken washing machine leads to $100,000 scratcher lottery win in Springfield

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - In a lucky string of events, a broken washing machine led to a trip to the grocery store, which led to a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Triple Bonus Crossword” Scratchers game.

The winner explained he had gone to the laundry mat after his washing machine stopped working and then decided to stop at Hy-Vee, 1720 Battlefield Road in Springfield, on his way home. There, he purchased the $5 Scratchers ticket in an attempt to scratch and match words within the game’s puzzles.

“I just looked down at the prize legend,” he said. “Then I was like, ‘holy crap!’”

The player recalled not paying much attention to how many words he was scratching off, but he was shocked when he finally counted them all and realized he’d won $100,000.

