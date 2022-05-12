Coroner identifies man found dead in house fire in Taney County

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County coroner identified a man found dead in a house fire.

Teddy Fugate, 85, died in the fire on May 10. He died of smoke inhalation.

Firefighters responded to Cedar Park Road off State Highway T around 2 a.m. Firefighters say access was difficult because of a flooded road. The fire engulfed Fugate’s home. Firefighters located Fugate in a part of the home that collapsed.

Investigators say they do not suspect any foul play in the fire.

