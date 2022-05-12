Advertisement

Fuel prices impacting smaller waste management districts in northern Arkansas

By Noah Tucker
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - With rapidly increasing fuel prices, the Carroll County Solid Waste District (CCSW) says it is drastically exceeding its monthly fuel budget.

In April, the waste management provider exceeded the monthly fuel budget by over $10,000. CCSW works with cities to implement a fuel surcharge dependent on monthly fuel expenses. It either becomes the city’s burden through a surcharge or the district would be forced to issue rate increases to customers.

“The last time the prices were up around this was around 2008, 2009, 2010,” said George Boatright, CCSW executive director. “The price of fuel is hurting us right now. With the price of fuel, we’re paying about $4.61/gallon.”

Data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics show inflation may slow. Prices rose 8.3 percent in April compared with a year ago and 0.3 percent in March.

”It’s been a challenge, and we’ve been able to handle everything except the price of fuel,” said Berryville Mayor and CCSW Chairman Tim McKinney. ”We want to provide quality solid waste and recycling services at a reasonable price. So what this surcharge does is keeps us where we’re at and allows us to maintain the level of service we want to provide our customers.”

With current fuel prices, CCSW anticipates the average customer seeing about 60 cent increase in their bill.

”Well, I can understand why they’re doing it with our economy and gas prices,” said Sheila Taylor, who lives in the county. “But being on disability and a fixed income, I’d rather not have the extra surcharge.“

Taylor says you have no choice but to pay or expect “the garbage to pile up and cause more problems.”

”We’re a non-profit, but we need to keep up with the equipment and raises for the employees,” said Boatright. “But we do everything we can to keep our costs as low as possible.“

Once in effect, CCWS officials believe the surcharge is likely to stay.

”In the past, we’ve tried to budget for it, and some years, I’ll admit we’ve probably made money because we’ve budgeted lower,” said McKinney. “But just the volatility of it, I think this is something that’s here to stay.”

CCWS anticipates the surcharge next month, barring any unforeseen issues.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigating an assault at Willard Middle School
Dr. Bharat Shah is charged with third-degree assault for choking his deaf driver.
Springfield doctor charged with assaulting deaf Uber driver
Officers responded to the crash around 7 p.m. near West Bypass and Grand.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash; driver arrested for drunken driving
Officers responded to the strip mall at 3305 South Campbell around 10:20 a.m.
Driver crashes into Great Clips in Springfield; child injured
FILE - This June 13, 2013 file photo shows Lou Gramm at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 44th...
Ozark Empire Fair announces concert acts for KY3 Grandstand

Latest News

Missouri's redistricting debate goes to the last hours
City of Springfield attracts national pickleball tourney
City of Springfield attracts national pickleball tourney
With little cloud cover, high temperatures will be around or just over 90°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Chances Cooling Things Off
Stamp Out Hunger food drive returns after two-year absence Saturday
Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi hits a two-run double in the third inning of a baseball...
Andrew Benintendi, Royals go to arbitration: $8.5M vs $7.3M