MDC: Squirrel, black bass seasons open May 28

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is reminding the public that squirrel season and black bass season will be starting Saturday, May 28.

Black Bass

The MDC says you may catch-and-keep black bass, such as largemouth, smallmouth, spotted/Kentucky bass from May 28 through Feb. 28, 2023.

Black bass can be found statewide, but have a closed season part of the year in most streams south of the Missouri River.

According to the MDC, black bass can be caught and released legally throughout the year anywhere in Missouri. In addition, legal-sized bass may be kept all year long from impoundments and streams with no closed season.

In most states, the daily limit regarding black bass is six. Fish taken from most rivers and streams must be 12 inches long.

Anglers must have a valid fishing permit or be exempt. More information on bass fishing in Missouri can be found here.

Squirrels

According to MDC, the hunting season for eastern gray squirrels and fox squirrels runs from May 28 to Feb. 15, 2023.

MDC says shotguns, rifles, and other legal firearm methods, as well as archery equipment, slingshots, or atlatls are permitted when hunting.

You may also harvest squirrels cage-style traps as long as you have a valid Small Game Hunting permit.

Finally, MDC says your traps must be labeled with your full name and address, or Conservation Number, be attended daily, and have an opening of 144 square-inches or smaller.

The daily hunting limit, including the use of cage-style traps, is ten and the possession limit is 20. Hunters must have a permit valid for hunting small game or be exempt.

More information on squirrel hunting from the MDC can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.