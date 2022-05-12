Advertisement

Missouri lawmakers approve more charter school funding

Missouri House/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri House/Jefferson City, Mo.(ky3)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri charter schools are set to get a funding increase under legislation sent to the governor’s desk Thursday.

The Republican-led House voted 116-29 to pass the bill, which calls for at least $62 million more for those schools per year.

Currently, charter school funding is pulled from the local school district’s funding based on the number of students who transfer there and other factors. Charter school advocates have argued that’s not enough money.

Republican bill sponsor Rep. Doug Richey initially proposed pulling more funding from local schools to prop up charters, but critics said that would lead to a harmful cut in public school funding.

The bipartisan compromise instead pledges more money for charters while leaving public school funding untouched.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigating an assault at Willard Middle School
Dr. Bharat Shah is charged with third-degree assault for choking his deaf driver.
Springfield doctor charged with assaulting deaf Uber driver
Officers responded to the crash around 7 p.m. near West Bypass and Grand.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash; driver arrested for drunken driving
Officers responded to the strip mall at 3305 South Campbell around 10:20 a.m.
Driver crashes into Great Clips in Springfield; child injured
FILE - This June 13, 2013 file photo shows Lou Gramm at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 44th...
Ozark Empire Fair announces concert acts for KY3 Grandstand

Latest News

Baltimore Orioles' Chris Owings is safe at second for a stolen base as St. Louis Cardinals...
Bannon singles on 1st big league pitch, O’s top Cards
Rising fuel prices lead to higher trash service prices in Carroll County, Ark.
Nursing homes in the Ozarks feel the impact of supply shortages.
Nursing homes in the Ozarks scrambling for food, supplies
Nursing homes in the Ozarks struggling to find supplies, food
Pilot injured in plane crash near Aurora, Mo.