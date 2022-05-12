Advertisement

Nixa School Board set to review certain books after some parents voice concern

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nixa Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa school board is addressing three books at the May 12 school board meeting after some parents have voiced concern and submitted appeals to the district to take them off the shelves.

According to the school board agenda, the following books have been submitted for reconsideration under Board Policy KLB (Reconsideration of Materials).

  • Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi
  • Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic by Alison Bechdel
  • All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson

“The materials have been through the review committee process, and a recommendation has been made by each review committee, the results of which have been presented to the complainant,” reads the school board agenda. “In each of the following three cases, the complainant was not satisfied with the committee’s recommendation and, as such, has provided a written appeal to the Nixa School Board for a final decision.”

The Nixa School District received 17 formal requests for reconsideration on 16 unique individual titles. There were two that were submitted on the same title. Parents have brought their concerns to Facebook groups and say the titles have an inappropriate sexual nature. There are many conflicting views on whether the books should stay or go throughout the Nixa community.

“I think it’s really important for us not to censor the books that our children have the availability to get,” said Karen Perry, Nixa Parent. “I don’t think that one parent’s opinion should be above other parents.”

“This is the first time in my tenure here and 16 years that the board has that it’s gotten to a board appeal,” said David Liss with Nixa schools. “The board will be deciding and really setting a direction for what is considered to be appropriate with our books.”

