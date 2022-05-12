Advertisement

Nursing homes in the Ozarks scrambling for food, supplies

By Liam Garrity
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nursing homes in the Ozarks feel the impact of supply shortages.

Springfield Rehabilitation and Health Care Center administrators said they had to jump through hoops and scramble to get food, but residents said they barely noticed. Troy Lacey, the Springfield Rehabilitation and Health Care Center administrator, said they started to see shortages around a year ago. He says the past couple of months has been harsh.  

Dieticians must scramble to make with what they get, and sometimes supplies send them whatever they have, even if it’s wrong.  Lacey said they adapt for their residents.

“It’s frustrating to not be able to make a change or to get something they need,” said Lacey. “So that was when we really started looking at alternate things, alternative places to go.”

Lacey said the prices of everything have gone up, especially medical equipment, so they hope in a year, that will change.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigating an assault at Willard Middle School
Dr. Bharat Shah is charged with third-degree assault for choking his deaf driver.
Springfield doctor charged with assaulting deaf Uber driver
Officers responded to the crash around 7 p.m. near West Bypass and Grand.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash; driver arrested for drunken driving
Officers responded to the strip mall at 3305 South Campbell around 10:20 a.m.
Driver crashes into Great Clips in Springfield; child injured
FILE - This June 13, 2013 file photo shows Lou Gramm at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 44th...
Ozark Empire Fair announces concert acts for KY3 Grandstand

Latest News

Many parents are hunting for infant formula after a combination of short- and long-term...
EXPLAINER: What’s behind the baby formula shortage?
With little cloud cover, high temperatures will be around or just over 90°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Near record-breaking heat today, storms tomorrow
Taste of the Ozarks: Shaved Fennel, Carrot and Blood Orange Salad
Nursing homes in the Ozarks scrambling for food, supplies
Nursing homes in the Ozarks scrambling for food, supplies