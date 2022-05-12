Nursing homes in the Ozarks scrambling for food, supplies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nursing homes in the Ozarks feel the impact of supply shortages.

Springfield Rehabilitation and Health Care Center administrators said they had to jump through hoops and scramble to get food, but residents said they barely noticed. Troy Lacey, the Springfield Rehabilitation and Health Care Center administrator, said they started to see shortages around a year ago. He says the past couple of months has been harsh.

Dieticians must scramble to make with what they get, and sometimes supplies send them whatever they have, even if it’s wrong. Lacey said they adapt for their residents.

“It’s frustrating to not be able to make a change or to get something they need,” said Lacey. “So that was when we really started looking at alternate things, alternative places to go.”

Lacey said the prices of everything have gone up, especially medical equipment, so they hope in a year, that will change.

