JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Republic, Mo., died after a crash in Joplin.

Randy Dale, 64, died in the crash on Wednesday evening.

Troopers say Dale’s car drove off State Highway 43 south of Joplin. The vehicle hit a tree. He died at the scene.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.