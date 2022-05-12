Taste of the Ozarks: Shaved Fennel, Carrot and Blood Orange Salad
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a fresh salad for spring.
Shaved Fennel, Carrot, and Blood Orange Salad:
Dressing
* ¼ cup red wine vinegar
* 2/3 cup olive oil
* 1Tbsp lemon juice
* 3 Tbp honey
* 1 tsp chopped fresh tarragon
* 1tsp salt
* 1 tsp pepper
Salad
* 4 cups arugula
* 1 fennel bulb shaved or very thinly sliced
* 2 large carrots shaved
* 1 blood orange peeled cut in half and sliced
Whisk together dressing ingredients. Add shaved fennel and carrots and allow to marinate for one hour. Place arugula in a medium-sized bowl, top with fennel dressing mixture, and garnish with blood orange. Serve with grilled chicken steak or fish.
The recipe serves 2-3.
