Advertisement

Taste of the Ozarks: Shaved Fennel, Carrot and Blood Orange Salad

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a fresh salad for spring.

Shaved Fennel, Carrot, and Blood Orange Salad:

Dressing

* ¼ cup red wine vinegar

* 2/3 cup olive oil

* 1Tbsp lemon juice

* 3 Tbp honey

* 1 tsp chopped fresh tarragon

* 1tsp salt

* 1 tsp pepper

Salad

* 4 cups arugula

* 1 fennel bulb shaved or very thinly sliced

* 2 large carrots shaved

* 1 blood orange peeled cut in half and sliced

Whisk together dressing ingredients. Add shaved fennel and carrots and allow to marinate for one hour. Place arugula in a medium-sized bowl, top with fennel dressing mixture, and garnish with blood orange. Serve with grilled chicken steak or fish.

The recipe serves 2-3.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigating an assault at Willard Middle School
Dr. Bharat Shah is charged with third-degree assault for choking his deaf driver.
Springfield doctor charged with assaulting deaf Uber driver
Officers responded to the crash around 7 p.m. near West Bypass and Grand.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash; driver arrested for drunken driving
Officers responded to the strip mall at 3305 South Campbell around 10:20 a.m.
Driver crashes into Great Clips in Springfield; child injured
FILE - This June 13, 2013 file photo shows Lou Gramm at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 44th...
Ozark Empire Fair announces concert acts for KY3 Grandstand

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Mixed-Berry Blondie
Taste of the Ozarks: Mixed-Berry Blondie
Taste of the Ozarks: Shaved Fresh Asparagus Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Shaved Fresh Asparagus Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Asparagus, Herb, and Fresh Mozzarella Frittata
Taste of the Ozarks: Asparagus, Herb, and Fresh Mozzarella Frittata
Taste of the Ozarks: Easter Cookie Cups