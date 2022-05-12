Taste of the Ozarks: Shaved Fennel, Carrot and Blood Orange Salad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a fresh salad for spring.

Shaved Fennel, Carrot, and Blood Orange Salad:

Dressing

* ¼ cup red wine vinegar

* 2/3 cup olive oil

* 1Tbsp lemon juice

* 3 Tbp honey

* 1 tsp chopped fresh tarragon

* 1tsp salt

* 1 tsp pepper

Salad

* 4 cups arugula

* 1 fennel bulb shaved or very thinly sliced

* 2 large carrots shaved

* 1 blood orange peeled cut in half and sliced

Whisk together dressing ingredients. Add shaved fennel and carrots and allow to marinate for one hour. Place arugula in a medium-sized bowl, top with fennel dressing mixture, and garnish with blood orange. Serve with grilled chicken steak or fish.

The recipe serves 2-3.

