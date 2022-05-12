Advertisement

Woman says getting arrested was ‘on her bucket list since high school,’ deputy says

Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas was charged with one felony count of fleeing and eluding police.
Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas was charged with one felony count of fleeing and eluding police.(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY LARGO, Fla. (Gray News) – A 19-year-old Florida woman was arrested Thursday morning and told a deputy that getting arrested was on her bucket list, officials said.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas was speeding and driving recklessly in Key Largo when Sgt. Robert Dosh attempted to pull her over. Douglas did not pull over for quite some time until finally coming to a stop at a three-way intersection, the sheriff’s office said.

Dosh said that Douglas told him that getting arrested was “on her bucket list since high school.”

Douglas was taken to jail and charged with one felony count of fleeing and eluding police.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigating an assault at Willard Middle School
Dr. Bharat Shah is charged with third-degree assault for choking his deaf driver.
Springfield doctor charged with assaulting deaf Uber driver
Officers responded to the crash around 7 p.m. near West Bypass and Grand.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash; driver arrested for drunken driving
Officers responded to the strip mall at 3305 South Campbell around 10:20 a.m.
Driver crashes into Great Clips in Springfield; child injured
FILE - This June 13, 2013 file photo shows Lou Gramm at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 44th...
Ozark Empire Fair announces concert acts for KY3 Grandstand

Latest News

Baltimore Orioles' Chris Owings is safe at second for a stolen base as St. Louis Cardinals...
Bannon singles on 1st big league pitch, O’s top Cards
Milana Li's death has been ruled a homicide by authorities in Oregon.
‘Suspicious’ death of 13-year-old girl ruled a homicide, police say
Rising fuel prices lead to higher trash service prices in Carroll County, Ark.
Nursing homes in the Ozarks feel the impact of supply shortages.
Nursing homes in the Ozarks scrambling for food, supplies
Nursing homes in the Ozarks struggling to find supplies, food