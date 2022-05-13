Advertisement

Branson, Mo. banking on “near-cations” travel trend with inflation rising

As the cost of gas prices and airfare goes up, near-cations are becoming more of a travel trend.
As the cost of gas prices and airfare goes up, near-cations are becoming more of a travel trend.(ky3)
By Madison Horner
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -As the cost of gas prices and airfare goes up, near-cations are becoming more of a travel trend.

Many Branson visitors say with inflation rising, vacationing in the tourist town was just the best choice. Steven Carter and his family traveled to Branson from Fayetteville, Arkansas. Carter says with gas prices so high, the two-hour trip was more financially friendly and convenient than other destinations.

”We’re able to have a little mini-vacation, and it’s not as costly as going somewhere like Florida or to fly somewhere,” said Carter.

This week, the Carter family plans to celebrate their son’s seventh birthday. The family says they appreciate how child-friendly Branson is.

”They’ve got a lot of attractions, a lot of things for the kids to do,” Carter said. “It’s clean. It’s a wholesome environment. We don’t have to worry about what’s going on around us.”

Ashley McCauley works at the Historic Downtown Information Center and Ticket Outlet. To help with the growing costs, she encourages visitors to find places that offer discounts on theaters and attractions.

”We do discounts here for everything,” McCauley said. “Mainly for the shows and attractions. You are coming to a smaller community, so it’s going to be a lot cheaper.”

Visitor Tom Taylor says Branson being a drive-to destination is one of the many reasons he chose to come here.

“I’m from Lexington, Kentucky, and started down here on Wednesday,” Taylor said. “I just prefer that because I’m in control when I am driving and (when) flying, I’m at the mercy of the airlines.”

McCauley says beyond the shows and attractions in Branson, there are many beautiful lakes surrounding the area.

”That brings a lot of people when the warm weather starts coming.”

She says the city is way slower than it was this time last year. However, she’s hopeful when school gets out, more travelers will make their way to Branson.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Bharat Shah is charged with third-degree assault for choking his deaf driver.
Springfield doctor charged with assaulting deaf Uber driver
Isolated to widely scattered storms expected today with hail and wind a potential threat.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few storms expected starting today
Courtesy: Aurora Rural Fire Protection District
Pilot injured in plane crash near Aurora, Mo.
Patty Prewitt is the longest-serving female prisoner in Missouri.
‘Am I going to die in here?’ Missouri’s longest-serving female inmate begs Parson for clemency
Nixa books vote
Nixa School Board decides the fate of 3 books

Latest News

Several people were injured after a large fight broke out and shots were fired outside of an...
1 dead, 3 hurt after shots fired outside Arkansas graduation
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 5,600+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 250+ new cases
Courtesy: City Utilities
Springfield City Utilities reports nearly 2,000 outages after truck hits line
Trystan Westrip
Judge sentences Republic, Mo. man to life in prison for 2017 killing