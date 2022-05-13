Advertisement

Camden County authorities recover stolen items in drugs arrest

Camden County authorities recovered stolen items while conducting a drug bust at a motel in Osage Beach.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County authorities recovered stolen items while conducting a drug bust at a motel in Osage Beach.

On Friday at 2 a.m., Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Osage Beach Parkway near the motel. Investigators say the K9, Deputy Zed, responded and alerted to the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle. The drug investigation then led deputies to the Hawk’s Nest Lodge, where the vehicle driver was staying. Deputies say they discovered additional controlled substances and drug paraphernalia and located what appeared to be a large number of stolen goods.

Deputies arrested one person in the case.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office will coordinate with surrounding agencies to determine what jurisdiction owners of the stolen goods.

