CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County detectives search for man charged with burglary

Investigators say Jeremiah S. Steadman tried to cut a catalytic converter from a vehicle in south Springfield.
By Maria Neider
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Jeremiah Scott Steadman, 30
Jeremiah Scott Steadman, 30(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are looking for a man accused of trespassing and trying to steal a catalytic converter in south Springfield. Investigators are looking for 30-year-old Jeremiah Scott Steadman. He’s wanted on a warrant for second-degree burglary in Greene County.

Deputy Paige Ripee says the crime happened in February on a private property off of Golden Avenue. Steadman is accused of breaking into a shed and then damaging a vehicle after trying to cut off the catalytic converter. During his arrest, investigators found the suspect with blades they believe he used to cut the metal.

Steadman has a large crown tattooed above his right eye and the letters ‘A’ and ‘i” tattooed under his left eye. If you’ve seen this man call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
