Dedication ceremony Friday to celebrate completion of Greene County Jail

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Residents are invited to a cornerstone dedication ceremony to mark the completion of the new Greene County Jail.

The ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, May 13th, in the sally port at the jail at 1199 N Haseltine Road in Springfield. It will include speeches from Commissioner Bob Dixon and Sheriff Jim Arnott, a grand procession by a local masonic lodge, and the placement of the new cornerstone. People who attend are being asked to park in the south parking lot next to the jail on N Haseltine. Additional parking is offered in the north parking lot beside the sheriff’s office entrance on W Division. Signs will be posted to direct traffic.

Parking map for Cornerstone Dedication Ceremony. (Greene County, Missouri)

“We did this in almost perfect timing,” says Greene County Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon. “We got the contracts signed and everything ready to go really before we started seeing inflation ramp up. If we were starting this project now instead of two and a half years ago, we’d be in a much different situation. So it’s a big day for the county. It’s a time to celebrate.”

Officials say the cornerstone was paid for with funds from several local masonic lodges, and Greenlawn Funeral Home.

Greene County Jail Cornerstone. (Greene County, Missouri)

At 10 a.m., residents are invited to tour parts of the new jail. The sheriff’s office will be doing tours of the intake area, the kitchen and one of the jail pods. There will not be tours of the sheriff’s office or other areas of the jail for security reasons. Commissioner Dixon says it’s a good chance for taxpayers to see what that $150 million went toward.

“I want them to see what number one, their tax dollars are being spent wisely,” explains Dixon. “And number two, that they should never want to stay in the Greene County Jail. We want them to do what’s right and avoid staying in the jail. But, we want them to see that what we have is a good facility.”

If you can’t make it out this morning, you can get an inside look by watching this story by KY3′s Joe Hickman: https://www.ky3.com/2022/04/29/new-greene-county-jail-is-ready-occupancystaff-move-first-week-may/

